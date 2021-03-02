A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a crash in an East Yorkshire village.

It happened when a car and motorbike were in collision on Staithes Road in Preston at around 7.15am this morning (Tuesday 2nd March).

Police say a dark silver Vauxhall Astra went onto the wrong side of the road colliding with a blue Yamaha motorbike. The rider was declared dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

The road was closed for investigations to take place. It has now reopened.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the crash, the vehicles before the collision or anyone nearby behaving in a suspicious manner afterwards to get in touch.