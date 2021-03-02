Police investigating an assault on a woman in York have released CCTV pictures of a man they would like to trace.

It happened at a junction with Clarence Street in the grounds of the university on Friday 26th February at around 6.40am.

Police want to trace this man who may have information to help their inquiry Credit: North Yorkshire Police

The man is described as being around 50 years old, with very short dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing and had a small dog with him.

We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and the identity of the male suspect. Spokesperson, North Yorkshire Police

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 529 Halstead.