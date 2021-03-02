Police search for missing 19 year old woman who needs urgent medical attention

Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager who has gone missing from hospital and needs urgent medical attention.

Bethany Topley, who is 19 years old, was last seen outside St James' hospital in Beckett Street on Monday 1st March at around 11pm.

Bethany was on her way to A and E when she disappeared Credit: West Yorkshire Police

She is described as about 5ft 3ins tall, small build with multi-coloured dyed hair. She was wearing a grey hooded top and dark jeans.

Bethany was on her way to the hospital’s A&E department at the time she went missing and we have serious concerns for her welfare the longer she goes without medical attention. We would like to hear urgently from anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could help to find her. Detective Inspector Guy Shackleton, Leeds District CID

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 1853 of March 1 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat