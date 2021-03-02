Rugby League referee James Child says the support he's received since publicly revealing his sexuality has been "overwhelmingly positive."

It's been overwhelmingly positive I must admit. I was really pleasantly surprised. I thought it would be good but I think as a referee you get used to being criticised and the negativity around social media. I've had messages from people within the game, spectators, administrators and those from outside the game as well. James Child

The 37 year old from Dewsbury is one of the most respected officials within the game and has officiated at some of the biggest games within the sport including the Challenge Cup final, Super League grand final and two World Cup finals.

James Child Credit: PA

James came out as gay to his fellow referees ten years ago and makes no secret of his sexuality on social media channels but decided to speak publicly now in order to educate and encourage respect within the game.

Given that I've experienced homophobic abuse at matches I just felt that actually if I came out and spoke about it publicly then someone can't use the excuse that they're just saying that word as a throw away remark. Now they know I am gay so should they choose to use that then they are doing so in the full knowledge that I am gay. James Child

James says he's received death threats in the past which he referred to the police but hopes attitudes have changed.

James Child talking to ITV Calendar Credit: ITV Calendar

This summer it'll be six years since Keegan Hirst from Batley became the first professional rugby league player in Britain to come out as gay and James hopes that by speaking openly he can help create a safer and more inclusive environment for others should they want to do the same.

I don't know if we have other gay players. One would assume we probably do based on the statistics but who knows? It may be a case that players are comfortable to speak to their teammates about it but not necessarily want to speak about it publicly, and that's fine. I'm not advocating that if there is a gay professional player they should speak about it publicly, that's their choice. James Child

As a referee James accepts he can't please everyone, but he believes going public with his sexuality is one decision he's definitely got right.