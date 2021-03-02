Weapons and vehicles seized in Keighley street fight
Weapons and vehicles have been seized and police are investigating following a fight in Keighley overnight.
Officers were called around 11pm last night (1 March) to reports of an ongoing fight on Westburn Avenue.
Police say a group of men were at the scene with some carrying weapons, and a number of cars had been rammed. Damage was caused to a Mitsubishi Shogun and a Honda - both vehicles have been recovered.
There were no reported injuries.
A 38-year-old man from Keighley has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.
Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, of Bradford District Police, said:
The use of weapons and violence will not be tolerated in Bradford, we take all incidents of disorder and violence very seriously and it’s our priority to disrupt violence and criminality and protect the public... I would like to reassure the local community that there is no risk to the wider public and high visibility patrols will be in the area over the next few days.