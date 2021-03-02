Weapons and vehicles seized in Keighley street fight

Weapons and vehicles have been seized and police are investigating following a fight in Keighley overnight.

Officers were called around 11pm last night (1 March) to reports of an ongoing fight on Westburn Avenue.

Police say a group of men were at the scene with some carrying weapons, and a number of cars had been rammed. Damage was caused to a Mitsubishi Shogun and a Honda - both vehicles have been recovered.

There were no reported injuries.

A 38-year-old man from Keighley has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, of Bradford District Police, said: