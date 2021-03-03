Couple charged with obstructing police issuing fixed penalty notices

Derbyshire police issued eight fixed penalty notices to people at a house in Bradwell - also charging a couple with obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

Gary Hall, aged 63, and Nikki Hall, aged 58 of Netherside, Bradwell, were also charged with participating in a gathering of two or more people in a private dwelling. They are due before magistrates in Chesterfield later this month.

Officers visited a house in Bradwell on the evening of February 27th and found a group of people at the property who they believed were not all from the same household.

Eight fixed penalty notices were issued to people at the house.