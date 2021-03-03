The family of former footballer Ernie Moss have welcomed a new government inquiry into links between playing sport and brain injury.

He is Chesterfield FC's all-time leading goalscorer but developed dementia in his late-fifties and is now in a care home.

His family believe that repeated heading of the ball caused the disease which has affected the front of his brain.

He can't speak now but he's our hero, so we are his voice. It's not too little too late because anything, be it funding, research, is a good thing. If we can stop this happening to just one other family it will be worth it. Nikki Trueman, Ernie Moss's daughter

Former footballer Daniel Parslow who spent much of his career with York City retired prematurely because of a head injury.

He has welcomed the inquiry and is calling for clear guidance to be put in place.

The ball travels a lot faster these days, it's all about the force of impact. It's a real issue for current and future players. Daniel Parslow, former professional footballer

The Government's Digital Culture Media and Sport Committee will consider scientific evidence for links between head trauma and dementia, the implications for youth sport and the role of major sporting organisations. It will also look at funding for future research.