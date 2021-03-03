Leeds and Bradford passed over as 'Treasury North' campus set for Darlington

Hundreds of civil servants from Rishi Sunak's department will be moving to a base in Darlington town centre after it was chosen ahead of Leeds and Bradford to host the Treasury's new Northern Economic Campus.

In a video to his department's civil servants, Rishi Sunak said that after "a lot of thought and energy", the new economic campus would be in the north east market town.

Mr Sunak said he was "really excited" about the decision, according to the recording of the message which has been shared on social media.

Civic leaders across the North had made overtures in recent weeks for the Chancellor to send Treasury jobs their way.

Darlington was among the favourite places for the move, with Bradford, Leeds and Newcastle also thought to be under consideration for the plan.

Mr Sunak's huge Richmond constituency in North Yorkshire lies south of Darlington, which has strong transport links and voted Tory at the 2019 general election.