Leeds Rhinos sign former England Rugby Union international Kyle Eastmond on a two year contract
Former England rugby union international Kyle Eastmond is back in Super League after joining Leeds Rhinos on a two-year deal.
The Oldham-born centre, full-back or stand-off played for St Helens in the 2009 Grand Final and for England in the 2009 Four Nations Series but has spent the last nine years in the 15-man code with Bath, Wasps and Leicester and played for England in 2013.
The 31-year-old Eastmond will help plug the gap created by the loss of stand-off Robert Lui and full-back Jack Walker to long-term injuries on the eve of the new season.