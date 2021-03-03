Former England rugby union international Kyle Eastmond is back in Super League after joining Leeds Rhinos on a two-year deal.

Kyle Eastmond at Headingley Credit: Leeds Rhinos

The Oldham-born centre, full-back or stand-off played for St Helens in the 2009 Grand Final and for England in the 2009 Four Nations Series but has spent the last nine years in the 15-man code with Bath, Wasps and Leicester and played for England in 2013.

Kyle Eastmond playing for England in 2014 Credit: PA

The 31-year-old Eastmond will help plug the gap created by the loss of stand-off Robert Lui and full-back Jack Walker to long-term injuries on the eve of the new season.