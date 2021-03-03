Plea from animal welfare charity after seal is kicked then attacked by dogs at Whitby
An animal welfare charity has re-issued guidelines on how to leave resting seals alone - after one was reportedly kicked by a man who then set his dogs on it at Whitby.
In a facebook post, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue says one of its volunteers was told by witnesses of the attack on a seal on Whitby promenade.
It added that the pup was relocated by their medic to a quieter location down the coast and seemed unharmed.
The BDMLR - an organisation dedicated to the rescue and well-being of all marine animals in distress around the UK - said that after the Whitby incident it was asking people to share a poster advising that resting seals should be left in peace.
Please do not approach or disturb or try to put back in the water. Seals may look docile but are unpredictable, can move quickly and inflict nasty and infectious bites