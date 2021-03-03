An animal welfare charity has re-issued guidelines on how to leave resting seals alone - after one was reportedly kicked by a man who then set his dogs on it at Whitby.

In a facebook post, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue says one of its volunteers was told by witnesses of the attack on a seal on Whitby promenade.

It added that the pup was relocated by their medic to a quieter location down the coast and seemed unharmed.

The BDMLR - an organisation dedicated to the rescue and well-being of all marine animals in distress around the UK - said that after the Whitby incident it was asking people to share a poster advising that resting seals should be left in peace.