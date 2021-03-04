Grand £100,000 unveiling of Margaret Thatcher statue in her hometown is scrapped

A council plan to spend up to £100,000 on the unveiling of a statue of the late Prime Minister Baroness Margaret Thatcher in her home town of Grantham has been scrapped.

South Kesteven District Council proposed the idea last year - the cost was going to be met through donations with any shortfall being underwritten by the council.

But that idea has now been put aside - with a new plan to raise the cash entirely through private backers.

Under wraps: statue of Margaret Thatcher

The date of the unveiling is yet to be announced, but the statue will be put on a 10 foot plinth to try and deter vandals. The bronze statue of the Iron Lady polarising opinion just like the woman herself.