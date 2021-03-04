New technology developed by a Wakefield businessman to deter drivers from throwing litter out of their cars' window is being trialled in Kent.

The so-called Litter Cams will be used as a trial project by Maidstone Borough Council to reduce the amount of litter on highways.

The special cameras are being installed at roundabouts and junctions in Maidstone to catch drivers who throw litter from their cars.

Motorists will reportedly face fines of £120 if they are caught on camera disposing of any kind of trash, including cigarette ends, coffee cups and nappies from their windows.

Andrew Kemp, the inventor of Littercam, is hoping to introduce it next to Wigan in Lancashire next month, before rolling it out to Sheffield at a later date.

He describes his invention as being "the complete vehicle-based littering solution for street scene, enforcement and highways maintenance professionals".

Cameras like this will catch litter culprits. Credit: ITV

When rubbish is thrown out, it triggers the camera to record what has landed on the ground and the car number plate.

Fines of up to £120 will then land on the motorist's doorstep.