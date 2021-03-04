Man jailed for crash which killed his passenger

A motorist who killed his passenger when his Volkswagen Golf collided with a tractor in Wakefield has been jailed for 11 and a half years.

Rizwan Attaullah, aged 30, of Asquith Fields in Batley was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court in relation to the collision which claimed the life of 21-year-old Ali Ahmed.

The court heard Attaullah was driving the vehicle along Batley Road in Kirkhamgate at around 9pm on September 9th, 2018, when he struck another Golf that was parked on the roadside.

The force of the collision caused the vehicle Attaullah was driving to cross over to the opposite side of the road and collide with an oncoming tractor and also a wall.

Mr Ahmed’s injuries proved to be fatal and Attaullah was also badly injured in the collision, suffering a serious head injury and numerous fractures.

Attaullah’s sentence included terms for charges of causing death by dangerous driving, drug dealing and grievous bodily harm.

Sergeant Paul Lightowler, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said he hoped the sentence would be of some comfort to the family of Mr Ahmed.