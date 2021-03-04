Sheffield goats rescued by police

Twelve goats were removed from an allotment in Sheffield after concerns were raised about them being kept in dangerous conditions.

It's believed they were being fed incorrect food and were likely to be destined for illegal slaughter.

Officers from the Darnall and Tinsley Neighbourhood Team removed the animals under the Animal Welfare Act and handed over to the RSPCA.

Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Sergeant Peter Heginbotham said: “The RSPCA contacted us to report a number of issues with a whole range of animals being kept in varying conditions at a site in the Darnall area. Since then, we’ve been working closely with them, the local authority and the animal’s owners to ensure their safety.“Whilst a number of animals including guinea pigs, dogs and a pony were disclaimed and passed over to the RSPCA with no issues, the goats had to be seized by our team.“Reports had been received that these lovely animals were being kept in dangerous conditions, being fed incorrect food and were likely to be destined for illegal slaughter.“Now they have been moved to a place of safety and are being cared for how they should be. We were happy to support the RSPCA who are now taking over the investigation and will explore if any offences have been committed.”