Today is University Mental Health Day - and ITV news has seen data which shows the majority of university students are concerned Covid-19 is posing either a major or significant risk to their physical and mental wellbeing.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the isolation, anxiety and loneliness felt by those during what should be the happiest time of their lives.

At Leeds University, students are being encouraged to take part in a walking challenge to raise money for Student Minds - a student mental health charity - that is reassuring those struggling that there is support available. Matt Price has the story