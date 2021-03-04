Children at the Stepping Stones nursery in Pontefract have been getting into the swing of World Book Day.

They are among some of the lucky ones who are able to dress in character and celebrate their love of reading with their classmates in what has become one of the most fun days of the school calendar.

But for many children in lockdown this year's World Book Day is a more solitary affair.

However, the organisation behind it says even though, just like everything else, this year's event will be different, it's adapted to make sure the powerful and positive message about books and reading lives on in lockdown.

World Book Day aims to change lives through a love of books and shared reading - with £1 book tokens given out to children.

Research by World Book Day found that last year three in 10 children receiving free school meals said the book they ‘bought’ with their WBD book token was the first book they had of their own.

Also that 64 per cent of early years settings and 66 per cent of primary schools said World Book Day changed reading habits.

Research found that 95.9 per cent of children have heard of World Book Day and that children who participate in its activities are more engaged in reading and books than those who don't.

We want to make sure every child has access to books, and our upcoming events – all digital for the year ahead – will help children enjoy reading for pleasure as a life-long habit World Book Day

And here's seven-year-old Samuel Benson, a pupil at Cawood C of E Primary School in North Yorkshire, taking part in a WBD challenge to 'read in a strange place'.

Samuel Benson takes up the 'reading in a strange place' challenge