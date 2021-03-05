Driver ambushed by group of men who stole three puppies at gunpoint

Police in Sheffield are appealing for witnesses after three dogs were stolen in a suspected armed robbery.

The victim and a friend had travelled to the Burngreave area of Sheffield in the afternoon of February 22nd to sell four puppies, two Cane Corsos and two Rotweillers, to a man they had met online.When they arrived at the pre-arranged meeting point, their vehicle was approached by four unknown men.One of the men is alleged to have pointed a gun through the car window, while the other men took the dogs from the car.The four fled the scene on foot, dropping one of the dogs, but making off with the other three.

The theft of the three puppies happened the same day that four puppies were stolen at knifepoint from a flat in the Smelter Wood Road area of Sheffield. The four-week-old mongrel pups were reportedly taken at around 6.30pm - the Burngreave puppies taken at 3pm.

It also comes just days before Lady Gaga's dogwalker was shot and two of her three French bulldogs stolen in Los Angeles.One of the men in the latest robbery is described as being Asian, of slim build and in his late twenties. He was wearing a long black jacket down to his knees and a black beanie hat.Another is described as White, slim but muscular with blonde hair and a Scottish, Irish or northern accent. He was wearing a blue Nike tracksuit.Investigating officer Detective Constable John Briers appealed for anyone with any information to get in touch.

I know this incident will cause concern in the community, but I would like to reassure people that enquiries by detectives and our local neighbourhood officers are continuing. “I would urge anyone who saw what happened or who may have information on the whereabouts of the dogs, to please get in touch. Detective Constable John Briers

Anyone with information which could help is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 14/33564/21.