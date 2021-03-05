He's represented England on the football field and won a British title in the boxing ring, but Curtis Woodhouse says helping people improve their physical and mental wellbeing trumps it all.

40 year old Curtis from Driffield is using his profile to build an online support network for men and women called "It Starts Monday."

Since I retired from boxing, like most boxers, I put on a little bit of weight and I put on Twitter that I was looking to shift a bit of weight, I'm going to start Monday. It became a bit of a running joke and few lads on Twitter messaged to say they'd love to start and asked how I was going about it. I said 'just jump in my WhatsApp group' and it quickly grew and grew and grew from that. Curtis Woodhouse

Despite all the goals he scored, caps he was given and titles he won Curtis says "this is the "best thing I've ever been a part of."

Curtis Woodhouse with British Light-Welterweight belt on pitch at Bramall Lane Credit: PA

One of those to benefit is Adam Colman from Bridlington. He was drinking too much and struggling with depression before signing up six weeks ago.

The darkest point was an attempt on my own life. I was just angry at myself, angry at the world and I didn't know why. I'm not perfect, I might have a stumble, who knows? I can't crystal ball anything. All I do know is that I'm not alone now because I've got the guys in this group. Adam Colman

During his football playing days Curtis turned out for Sheffield United, Birmingham, Rotherham, Hull, Grimsby, Mansfield and won four caps at under 21 level for England.

Curtis Woodhouse scoring a goal for Birmingham City Credit: PA

He was only 26 when he fell out of love with the beautiful game and turned to boxing and in 2014 fulfilled a promise he made to his late father that he would win a British title when he defeated Darren Hamilton to claim the Light-Welterweight crown.

Since hanging up his boots and gloves Curtis has rekindled his affair with football and is climbing the managerial ladder.

Curtis Woodhouse as manager of Gainsborough Trinity Credit: KLS Photography

He's coached at steps 8, 7, 6, 5, 4 and 3 and is now ready for his next challenge after leaving Gainsborough Trinity last month due to the financial impact of the global pandemic.

The next job I get I want it to be a football league club or a club I feel I can get into the football league, that's ideally my next step but beggars can't be choosers. If I feel I can go to a club that I feel I can progress with then I'm interested. Curtis Woodhouse

Earlier this week Chris Wilder said he didn't know whether he'd still be at Sheffield United, one of Curtis' former clubs, next season. So does he fancy throwing his hat into the ring at Bramall Lane?

No definitely not. I think following Chris Wilder at Sheffield United is like following Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. Whoever goes in after Chris Wilder has got some huge huge boots to fill. Curtis Woodhouse

So as he waits for his next job in football Curtis has got a new team to coach. Success with his new found friends at 'It Starts Monday' could well be his greatest ever achievement.