Independent businesses in Hebden Bridge appeal for more government help

Takeaway owners Chris and Nicola Booth say they've fallen through the cracks for financial support after being made redundant during the pandemic and starting a new business.

The couple who had a baby during lockdown both worked for the same company in the events industry.

They new venture hasn't been open for long enough for them to qualify for grants.

For us, being so new and a small business, if there was just a fixed amount we could get to help us over the next few months Chris Booth

We still don't know how it will develop when the pandemic finishes or when things start up again but hopefully Hebden Bridge will thrive. Nicola Booth

Chris and Nicola Booth - not open long enough to qualify for grants

The couple joined other small businesses owners in Hebden Bridge for a virtual meeting with Labour politicians in the wake of this week's Budget.

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a £5 billion scheme for high streets and hospitality and has promised more support in the future.