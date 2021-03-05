Pride in Hull is cancelled due to Covid-19 in its 20th anniversary year

What would have been the 20th anniversary Pride in Hull event has been cancelled.

Organisers say it is 'with a heavy heart' they have taken the 'very difficult decision' to postpone the celebrations which were due to take place on July 31st.

Last year's event was also cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions. However a date has already been set for 2022 - July 30th.

The decision to postpone has not been taken lightly and we have been working very closely with our community, partners and pride team to look at alternative plans for the main festival and parade. However, we cannot risk the health and safety of our community, our allies, volunteers and the public to go ahead Pride in Hull

Pride in Hull is one of the biggest free pride events for the LGBT+ community across the country, and has attracted more than 50,000 visitors each year for the last three years. What stands Pride in Hull apart is the fact that this is achieved by a team of volunteers.

The event was last year crowned as the Remarkable Tourist Event of the Year by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire for the first time.