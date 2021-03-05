Return to school: Will children be able to catch up?

Report by Amani Khan

England will begin to take its first cautious steps out of lockdown on Monday as children return to their desks.

With the return to school, home schooling is coming to an end - which will come as a relief to many parents. But lots will also have concerns about their children struggling to catch up.

Our reporter Amani Khan has been talking to one mother in Halifax who's concerned about how her child will be affected in the short and long term.

The government last week announced a seven hundred million pound package to ensure children make up for lost learning,

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said "Our package of measures will deliver vital support to the children and young people who need it most, making sure everyone has the same opportunity to fulfil their potential no matter their background."