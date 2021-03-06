Murder investigation launched after man's death in Harrogate

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 48-year-old man at a flat in Harrogate.

Emergency services were called to Mayfield Grove at around 10pm on Friday. The victim died at the scene.

A 23-year-old man who was found in the street is being questioned.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the dead man or given details about how he died, but detectives say there is no wider risk to the public.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our investigation is well under way and we can confirm this was a contained incident.

"However, many residents will be understandably anxious about what has happened. There will be a greater police presence in the area, which we hope residents will find reassuring, and officers will be working closely with the community.

"Our specially-trained officers are supporting the deceased man’s family at this difficult time."