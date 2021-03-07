23-year-old man charged with murder after man found dead in Harrogate flat

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a Harrogate flat. He is due to appear at York Magistrates Court today (March 8th).

48-year-old Mark Wolsey was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday evening. The 23-year-old was arrested shortly after on Mayfield Grove.

Police have reassured residents that it was a “contained incident” and the public are not at risk.

Police on the scene on Mayfield Grove. Credit: ITV Yorkshire

A strong police presence has continued in the area, with extra patrols to reassure those living and working nearby.

Locals are being urged to speak to officers if they have any anxieties or concerns about the incident.

Mr Wolsey's family are being supported by specially-trained officers.