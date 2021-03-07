Detectives have discovered new CCTV of a woman, originally from York, who's been missing since Wednesday evening in London.

The Metropolitan Police say it confirms Sarah Everard was walking alone around half an hour after leaving her friend’s home.

The fresh CCTV image – understood to have been discovered on a private doorbell-type camera – captured her walking alone along the A205 Poynders road, from the junction at Cavendish Road, toward Tulse Hill, which lies just south of Brixton.

It appears to suggest she walked through Clapham Common and was walking towards her home, although the force said it is unclear whether she did return to her house.

Officers had previously released this CCTV a CCTV image of Sarah on the night she disappeared.

33-year-old Sarah had been at a friend's house in Clapham on Wednesday evening before she went missing.

At approximately 9pm, she left the property in Leathwaite Road through a back gate onto the A205 South Circular and began walking to her home address in Brixton.

She is thought to have walked across Clapham Common and was expected to arrive home approximately 50 minutes later. It is unclear if Ms Everard returned to her home address -She has not been seen or heard from since.

North Yorkshire Police also raised concerns about her whereabouts and appealed for any information to be passed on The Metropolitan Police.

The CCTV image of Ms Everard released by the police was captured in Sainsbury's on the night she was last seen, where she bought a bottle of wine before going to her friend's house.

Ms Everard's phone signal was last picked up near Clarence Avenue, in Clapham, where she left another friend.

In a statement, Ms Everard's family said they are 'desperate' to find out what happened to her.

"With every day that goes by we are getting more worried about Sarah. She is always in regular contact with us and with her friends and it is totally out of character for her to disappear like this.''

"We are desperate for news and if anyone knows anything about what has happened to her, we would urge you to please come forward and speak to the police."

Ms Everard was last seen wearing a green rain jacket, navy blue trousers with a white diamond pattern and turquoise and orange trainers. She was also thought to have been wearing green earphones and a white beanie hat.

Specialist officers and volunteers from London Search and Rescue are carrying out searches in the area of Clapham Common and the walking route between Clapham and Brixton. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 3309/06MAR.