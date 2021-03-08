Care home residents hold hands with loved ones after months of separation

Care home residents have been able to hold the hands of a loved one for the first time in months as visits started to resume across the region.

At the newly-opened Avocet House Care Home in Boston, emotional reunions took place as the Government said residents could receive indoor visits from a nominated friend or relative.

Every resident can nominate a person to visit them indoors, while residents with the highest care needs can receive more frequent visits from a loved one who will provide essential care and support.Visitors have to be tested prior to visits, wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and while handholding is permitted, families are being asked to keep physical contact to a minimum.

The new government guidance says outdoor visits, window visits and those in pods should continue so residents can see other loved ones.Visiting is not conditional on the resident or visitor having been vaccinated, but this is "strongly recommended", it adds.John Cullen held the hand of his mother Margaret, who has Alzheimer's, for the first time in months.

Mum only moved in here a couple of months ago and she was quite unwell at that time but the staff here have looked after her so well and got her back to a happy place. But she has found it very difficult to understand why we have to talk through a perspex screen when I visit, so to hold her hand today means everything. You just can't put a price on it. John Cullen, relative

Manager of the home, Krzysztof Krzysztofiak, said it was very emotional for staff to be able to welcome relatives inside again.