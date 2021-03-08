International Women's Day: 'We want more movement' says Leeds spoken word artist

On International Women's Day (IWD), a spoken word artist from Leeds told ITV Calendar that though 'visibility is there' for women in creative industries, we 'need more movement' still.

Rheima Robinson has been performing from a young age, but says the journey for many women in her field is still hard.

Typically, IWD would be marked with events across the world, to raise awareness about the inequalities still facing women. Like the gender pay gap, which still sits at 15% nationally.

In Sheffield, data from the Office for National Statistics showed that women are paid 23.2% less than men.

IWD also coincides with Hull Women's Week, another event to raise awareness of equality.

Because of the pandemic, the event organisers had to get creative.

Hull Libraries are hosting a number of online talks with influential women all week, including MPs Emma Hardy and Dame Diana Johnson, as well as the boss of Hull Trains, Louise Cheeseman.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service teamed up with their counterparts across the region to celebrate their female colleagues.

Buildings across the region will be lit up purple tonight, in a show of support that will brighten the night sky.

Though this IWD hasn't been typical, those involved across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have ensured that the day doesn't pass by unnoticed.