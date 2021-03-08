LoveWalking hub launched in York

A new walking hub has been created to inspire the residents of York to explore their city on foot.

Created by Make it York, #LoveWalking will provide free themed trails, walking inspiration.

An I-Spy trail is now available for children, featuring 22 weird and wonderful things to spot on the circular route.

The aim is to help young people to spot things they might not have noticed on a typical day out, from famous street names to iconic statues.

During lockdown, walking has been enjoyed by many as a way to get out for our daily exercise and appreciate all the wonderful scenery on our doorstep and we wanted to celebrate that as part of our #LoveYork campaign... we’re encouraging people to #LoveWalking in York this spring and see the city in a new way. Ashley Young, Make it York

Maps are available to download on their website, and physical copies will be made available in the Visitor Information Centre once it reopens.

The hub will also includes a number of trails to highlight the best walking spots along the city's walls. From Visit York's chocolate trail, which explores how the city was built on chocolate, to the famous York Cat trail.

The walking hub has been designed to offer residents inspiration for their walks

The York Selfie trail also offers a pick of the most social media-friendly spots.

The campaign has been inspired by Welcome to Yorkshire's #Walkshire, which showcases Yorkshire's landscapes and invites people to share their walks using the hashtag.