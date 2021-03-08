A new mental health site in Leeds will allow visitors to socially distance, after planning permission for enhancements worth £3m was granted by the council.

Red Kite View is currently being built on the St Mary's Hospital site in Armley.

Leeds City Council has now approved amendments to the design of the unit to help the Trust to implement improved safety measures required following the pandemic.

The new £20million unit, to be known as Red Kite View, will accommodate a new enhanced Child and Adolescent Mental Health Inpatient Service (CAMHS)

The changes focus on providing more space for staff, young people and their families or carers to socially distance inside the building, and improve points where service users could congregate presenting a higher risk of infection.

As well as a total of 22 bedrooms it will feature a range of therapy and activity spaces, educational facilities and welcoming areas in which families can visit including a number of safe outdoor spaces.

By providing more space we are adapting to our post pandemic future - allowing our staff to care for our service users in a safer environment. Dawn Hanwell, Deputy Chief Executive at Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Red Kite View opens in December 2021 and will offer a therapeutic environment to support young people aged from 13 up to 18 years of age who need help in an inpatient setting in their journey to recovery.