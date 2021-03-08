Police treating fire at derelict school in Leeds as arson

Police are treating a major fire at a derelict school in Leeds as arson.

The incident happened on Saturday evening, around 6pm, at the former Elmete Wood School in Roundhay.

It caused extensive damage throughout the building and has left it structurally unsafe.

Fire investigators assessed the cause of the fire to be deliberate ignition within the building. Youths had been seen in and around the site at the time leading up to the fire.

Fire service investigators believe it was started deliberately and we are investigating the incident as arson. Detective Inspector James Entwistle, West Yorkshire Police

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “Although the former school building is derelict, this was a major fire which required a significant emergency services response to deal with the situation and which presented potential risks to nearby residents. The building has been left completely gutted and unsafe as a result of the fire."

West Yorkshire police are appealing for information to assist the investigation.

They also urged people to stay away from the site which is unsafe.