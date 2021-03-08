Thousands of pupils return to school across the region

Thousands of schoolchildren across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have returned to classrooms today as part of the first step in easing lockdown in England.

As pupils return to schools for the first time in at least two months, the rules around meeting a person from another household will also be loosened to permit recreation and not just exercise.

It means people can meet another person for a coffee or picnic outdoors but the "stay at home" message will remain in place.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped the easing of restrictions on Monday will mark a “big step” on his “roadmap to freedom” - which could see all Covid restrictions lifted by June 21.

All primary schools should fully reopen today, children's minister Vicky Ford told ITV News, but many secondary schools may choose to stagger the reopening to allow for mass coronavirus testing to be carried out.

They are being asked to take three Covid-19 tests at school and one at home during the first fortnight. They will then be sent test to do at home twice a week.

Face masks are also being advised indoors at secondary schools and college, where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Primary school children are not being asked to do coronavirus tests or wear face masks.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is looking at proposals for a five-term academic year, a shorter summer holiday and longer school days to help pupils catch up on their education.

Children's minister Ms Young, responding to an ITV News survey which showed "83% of people" believe teachers should have been vaccinated ahead of schools reopening, said school staff "aren't at more risk than other front line operations".

She said any teachers considered extremely vulnerable to coronavirus should already have been vaccinated.