Burglar jailed after stealing charity boxes from Worksop funeral home

A man who broke into a funeral directors to steal charity money has been sent to prison.

Burglar Graham Gallon took two charity boxes, one for Rotherham Hospice and the other for mental health charity Mind, after breaking in to the Co-Op Funeral Services in Gateford Road in Worksop.

Forensic examinations found a fingerprint belonging to the 33-year-old, formerly of Carrington Terrace, Rotherham and he was arrested and charged in connection with the burglarly that happened overnight on February 19th 2021.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates court and was jailed for 26 weeks after pleading guilty and ordered to pay £350 compensation.

The fact that Gallon carried out this burglary while there were people awaiting their burial is appalling. Gallon was arrested thanks to an excellent spot and good swift work by officers from the Worksop Operation Reacher Team and I am pleased that he's now safely behind bars where he has time to reflect on his despicable actions. Inspector Neil Bellamy, of Nottinghamshire Police

Inspector Bellamy added: 'I'd also like to reassure people that Nottinghamshire Police treats burglary very seriously and will investigate reports and work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice."