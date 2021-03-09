Report by Martin Fisher

Residents in a former mining village are angry that a pit wheel which marked the entrance to Grimethorpe will not be put back to where it once stood.

After the demise of the coal industry many winding wheels were taken down and placed in pit villages to mark that history.

People said they knew once they got here and they say the wheel they knew they were in Grimethorpe when they were coming from Brierley and it's part of our historic heritage it was an iconic thing you know it should never have been moved it should never have been taken down. Brian Smith, Grimethorpe Miner

The wheel was removed three years ago to make way for a new housing development. Residents were told it had been stored ahead of it being reinstalled. But then pictures emerged of it laid behind a fence.

Developer Saul Homes said the wheel had been safely stored since its removal and they fully appreciate how important mining heritage is to the community. They added it was recently brought out of storage to prepare it for reinstatement.

The wheel's final location was agreed with Barnsley Council, but due to recent concerns from residents they have held off final installation.