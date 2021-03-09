Teenager from Rotherham shortlisted for RSPCA photo award

A 15 year old from Rotherham has been shortlisted for the RSPCA's People's Choice competition.

Fourteen animal snaps taken by youngsters aged from 10 to 18 were picked, with the winner to be decided by a public vote online.

Images include a cat asking for a hug, a collie at sunset and a gaggle of geese walking along a road.

Milly Travis was shortlisted for her photo of a dog leaping, titled 'To Infinity and Beyond'

The winner of the RSPCA People's Choice competition will receive £100 worth of vouchers from Amazon.co.uk, an RSPCA Young Photographer Awards trophy and a certificate.

Read more:

Sheffield goats rescued by police

"Help! There's a bat in my bathroom!"