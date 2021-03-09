The areas with the highest infection rates across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

The infection rate across Yorkshire has fallen sharply to 103.3 cases per 100,000 people. That's a 27 per cent drop from the figure for the week before.

And in, North East Lincolnshire, the average rate is now 102.2, down from 136 in the same period.

But the decline is not consistent across the Calendar region, with four local authorities reporting case rates which continue to be above the threshold of 400 cases per 100,000.

They are:

Wetherby East & Thorp Arch - 725.6

Longhill - 461.7

Heaton Highgate - 462.3

Frizinghall and Heaton Grove - 420.6

Wetherby East and Thorp Arch, Heaton Highgate & Frizinghall and Heaton Grove all have infection rates above 400 cases per 100,000 Credit: Office for National Statistics

Covid: Weekly coronavirus deaths in drops to lowest figure since Christmas, according to ONS

In Lincolnshire, two districts continue to have among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the county and England.

According to the government's coronavirus dashboard, Boston is still fifth highest with a seven-day infection rate of 151.1 per 100,000, while South Holland sits 11th at 143.1.

Boston has the fifth highest infection rate in England with a seven-day average of 151.1 per 100,000, Credit: UK government

Lincolnshire's health bosses, however, say that numbers are falling and their most up-to-date figures show lower infection rates of 114 and 137.9.

"That has come down from more than 200 just a couple of weeks ago," said Andy Fox, assistant director of public health at Lincolnshire County Council.

"But the issue is that they're probably not dropping down as fast as other areas."

He said the rest of the county was doing well, with the highest districts just under the national average, while the lowest were far lower.

The current theory is that, with much of the two districts' population working in employment areas with low income or low hours such as agency work, farming and factories, some may fear taking time off work to self-isolate for financial reasons. For instance, more than a quarter of South Holland is employed in food manufacturing.

"We've had fantastic experience working with the big employers in these areas, but there may be all sorts of reasons why some people are not able or not financially not able to take a test and to isolate because they'd be worried about losing a job or not getting their agency work back," Andy Fox added.

Whilst the infection rates are continuing to persist in some areas, the latest interactive maps show a number of areas where coronavirus is barely present.

A number of areas now have less than three cases of coronavirus per week Credit: Office for National Statistics

The local authorities that are shown as being white in the map are those with fewer than three cases per week.

