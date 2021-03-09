Report by Katie Oscroft

Crisis talks have been held today to try to save thousands of jobs which could be at risk at one of our region's big employers Liberty Steel.

It has emerged one of its main financial backers, specialist bank Greensill Capital, has "fallen into severe financial distress" according to its lawyers and has no way of repaying a $140m (£101m) loan, the Financial Times reported.

Liberty Steel employs just under 2000 people at its South Yorkshire plants in Rotherham and Stocksbridge. It owns 11 sites across the UK.

A spokesperson for Liberty owners, the Gupta Family Group Alliance, said employees were being kept up to date.

Our operations are running as normal and our core businesses continue to benefit from strong market conditions generating robust sales and cash flows. Our operational efficiency programme has improved profitability and we are making progress in our discussions with financial institutions that can help diversify our funding. GFG Alliance spokesperson

The steel unions – Community, Unite and GMB - met with Mr Gupta today to seek assurances on behalf of their members and to request full transparency on the challenges facing Liberty Steel.

The meeting was positive and constructive, and it is clear Mr Gupta intends to secure a refinancing of the debt to provide the business with the necessary liquidity going forward. We recognise Mr Gupta’s desire to see Liberty Steel succeed, and recognise also his personal contribution in giving distressed UK steel assets a new lease of life. Joint statement, Community, Unite and GMB Unions

The unions told Mr Gupta their priority is to 'secure the future of all Liberty Steel’sUK assets', and that 'all options should be considered.'

Suppliers who depend on the steelworks also fear for their businesses. It's the latest blow to an industry which has seen significant job losses in recent years.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has already met with the parties involved to work out the next step. Robert Buckland MP said he has every confidence in him.

