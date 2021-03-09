Veterans retrain as horticulturalists to help cope with PTSD

As we start to see the first signs of some brighter weather, many people will be tempted to get out into the garden and - hopefully - enjoy the sunshine.

For some people - such as armed forces veterans - it's already proving a tonic while they cope with issues like post traumatic stress disorder.

Now a scheme designed to give ex-servicemen and women training in the art of horticulture is giving people and places in Hull a green boost.

I think what a lot of people don't realise is that there are a lot of issues around mental health within the armed forces, certainly that transition to civilian life. Dr Andrew Steel, Plant A Tree Today Foundation

Dr Steel says that of the veterans who have served in combat situations, 17 per cent suffer from PTSD issues.

The project in Hull will plant 4,000 trees.

It's beautiful getting out. What I look forward to is the future now. I've done too much dwelling on the past. Ross Baldinger, veteran

There will be similar planting projects going on across the UK in the coming year.