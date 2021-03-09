Will we return to gyms once they reopen?
The UK fitness industry has been hit hard during the pandemic with gyms and fitness centres having to close when Covid restrictions have been brought in.
However many classes have moved online - they've proved popular as people enjoying the convenience of exercising at home whenever they want.
The Government plans to allow gyms to open again next month but will users return or have people got used to the idea of working out in the comfort of their living room?