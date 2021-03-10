Chanua the black rhino leaves North Yorkshire for new life in wilds of Tanzania

A rare black rhino has left North Yorkshire ahead of being released into the wild in Tanzania.

Eight-year-old Chanua has lived at the Flamingo Land for four years and is being sent to Africa as part of the zoo's conservation project.

She's the second rhino to have been 'translocated' after Olmoti was released into the National Park in Rwanda last summer.

Weighing more than a tonne, Chanau is moving to the home of Flamingo Land’s conservation project UFP (Udzungwa Forest Project).

Chanau's keeper Hedd Angharad said the relocation was a job well done.