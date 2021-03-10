Lincolnshire Show 2021 is cancelled 'with much regret and sadness'

The Lincolnshire Show, scheduled for June 23rd, has been cancelled.

Organisers say it is with 'much regret and sadness' that they have made the decision, which followed a review by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society (LAS) Board.

It will now take place on June 22nd and 23rd next year.

A spokesperson for the show said they had done 'everything possible' to try and facilitate this year's show.

We have done everything possible to try and facilitate a show for this year but with concerns over ongoing restrictions for large events and the proximity of time between step 4 and the Show, we felt that the most responsible thing to do was to postpone until 2022.

We have continued to monitor the Coronavirus situation and whilst the vaccination programme is progressing well, it has become evident that it is unfeasible to run the Lincolnshire Show this year due to ongoing uncertainty.

This has been a very difficult decision to make, but we feel that we have no option as ultimately, the safety of our members, stewards, visitors, exhibitors, contractors and staff, has to be our primary concern. As well at the significant impact on emergency services, including the NHS Spokesperson, The Lincolnshire Show

Announcement on showground website Credit: The Lincolnshire Show

Organisers have offered their 'sincere apologies' and have thanked everyone for supporting the show and for their hard work and commitment during this difficult time.

As a charity, the cancellation of the Show for a second year will have a significant impact on as all its surplus funds go towards educational work, but also affects exhibitors, businesses and the local community.

It is planned to put on a range of smaller events during 2021 to support the show's charitable objectives to educate the county about food, farming and a sustainable environment.