A murder investigation has been launched after a man died during an 'altercation' between a group of men in Hull.

Emergency services were called to premises on Beech Close yesterday morning (March 9th).

A man was found to have died at the scene from his injuries and two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody.

Police say the victim’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Assistant Chief Constable Darren Downs said although investigations were in their early stages, it was believed to be an isolated incident and not connected to any other incidents or crimes that have taken place recently.

We are aware that a tragic incident of this nature will shock the local community, and one that our neighbourhood team have done a lot of proactive policing and engagement with over the last few months, and made a real difference. There was no threat or risk to the wider community ... our officers will be working with the local residents today and will continue to do so in the coming weeks Assistant Chief Constable Darren Downs

Anyone with any information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 quoting log 80 of 9 March 2021 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.