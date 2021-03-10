Veteran fundraiser sets off on 63-day challenge .... at 89

Veteran fund-raiser Jeffrey Long is at it again .... in his 90th year.

The former paratrooper from Bingley has raised more than £300,000 for various charities. His efforts went viral when comedian Jason Manford supported one of his previous challenges.

Today he set off on his latest - a 190 mile walk in support of armed forces charities - with a civic send off from Bradford City Hall.

One walk took him 650 miles from London to Switzerland.

His latest jaunt has a more modest target - just 190 miles mainly near his home. Jeffrey says if he can only do three miles a day - because he's not allowed out for too long each day - it should take him 63 days