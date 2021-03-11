£30,000 worth of paracetamol stolen from lorry as driver slept in Barnsley

Around £30,000 worth of paracetamol was stolen from a parked lorry in Barnsley as the driver was asleep.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about the theft on Tuesday March 9 around 5.30am. The lorry was parked on Elmhurst Park in Dodworth.

A large quantity of Galpharm paracetamol was taken from the back of the lorry.Detective Inspector Tom Woodward urged the public report anyone who may be selling the over the counter drugs.

“The unique batch numbers, PYA0050A and PYA0051A, are written on the boxes. The remainder of these batches are set to be destroyed so that the only ones in circulation now will be the stolen ones.”“The tablets are in big boxes which contain more than you could buy over the counter. If you are offered any for sale please let us know.”