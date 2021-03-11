Eight seals take 'mudslide' back to freedom after months of rehabilitation

Eight seal pups have been released back into the wild after months of rehabilitation at the RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Centre.

The seals were released from a site in the Sutton Bridge area on Thursday 4 March, where they would then make their way out into the Wash.

When they were rescued many were either injured, emaciated, dehydrated and orphaned - all needed months of care.

Alison Charles, centre manager at East Winch, said it was a ''privilege'' to see the eight - named Linguini, Fusilli, Pumpernickel, Pink Bean, Milk Roll, Tiger Bread, Celeriac and Tagliatelle - return to the water.

“It was a great day for a release and all went swimmingly. It’s always lovely to watch them plunge into the water and then head off towards the sea. It really is a privilege to see.

''The need to look after and care for animals didn’t stop and we continued to rescue and rehabilitate animals during these difficult times.”

At the moment the staff at the centre are caring for 31 pups many of which are getting through three hourly feeds.

The RSPCA warns that it’s important that the public never approach seals and keep any dogs well away and on a lead, as these are wild animals and can have a nasty bite.