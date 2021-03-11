Young women in York, the hometown of missing Sarah Everard, are calling for change and action to improve safety of women on the streets following her disappearance.

It has sparked a debate over the safety of women. A vigil called “Reclaim these streets” has been organised on Facebook and is due to take place at Clapham Common bandstand in south London at 6pm on Saturday.

Student at York university say they doesn't feel safe. They say it shouldn't just be down to women to protect themselves.

The group behind this latest campaign to keep women safe began in the 1970s in Yorkshire during the reign of serial killer Peter Sutcliffe.

One of the women who took part says there's been progress but not enough.

"We do not think we should have to put up with this women have a right to be angry, we still have the right to be angry, to empower ourselves by having the reclaim the night marches, by speaking out against violence and abuse.''

The whole conversation needs to include men a lot more. Sally Duffin, Women's Equality Party

Sally Duffin, of the Women's Equality Party, says the conversation is often focused on women, and needs to shift to include men.

''Why do we need to miss out on society yet men are free to roam around and it is males who are perpetrators who are at the root of this. We do not think we should have to put up with this women have a right to be angry.''

In the commons International Women's Week was marked by a debate which highlighted male violence against women.

33-year-old Sarah, originally from York, disappeared last week in London while walking home from a friend’s flat in south London on Wednesday March 3.

Sarah Everard Credit: Met Police

On Wednesday evening, Metropolitan Police Commission Dame Cressida Dick confirmed police had discovered human remains in Ashford, Kent, in the search for Ms Everard.

A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sarah Everard has been treated in hospital for a head injury sustained in custody, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.