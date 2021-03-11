The mother of a man from Hull who died after being restrained by transport workers in Manchester says she will continue to fight for manslaughter charges to be brought forward.

Jack Barnes, who was 29, could be heard on bodycam footage of the incident repeatedly telling the men holding him down that he couldn't breathe in October 2016.

The father-of-one suffered a cardiac arrest and brain damage.

He died in hospital seven weeks later but nobody was ever charged with offences relating to his death.Last month an inquest into his death ruled that Mr Barnes was "unlawfully killed".

The coroner said he suffered a cardiac arrest triggered in part by "prolonged" and "unreasonable" force used in restraint.

Now the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said it will not reconsider manslaughter charges but is looking into the possibility of bringing forward charges of assault.

Mr Barnes' mother, Tricia Gerrard, has told ITV News that assault charges would not go far enough, while her legal team is now looking to challenge the latest decision by the CPS.

She said: "Even now we still can't grieve because nobody's paid for what's happened to him, so I'm still going on to get it out that there they need to be punished for what they did."

Mr Barnes moved from Hull to Manchester in April 2016 but six months later got involved in an altercation with Metrolink workers at Manchester Victoria Station before he and a friend ran off.

Over the next nine minutes, four workers chased the pair for almost a mile before pinning Mr Barnes to the ground on Deansgate in the city centre.

He could be heard pleading with those holding him down to let him breathe at least seven times.

Jack Barnes got involved in an altercation with Metrolink workers at Manchester Victoria Station. Credit: PA

Following the inquest, Transport for Greater Manchester, which employed the workers as agency staff, said: “There were clear policies and training in place at the time of the incident, which those involved that evening completely disregarded."

While Palladium Associates PLC, which supplied the workers to the authority, added that: "The staff concerned were trained by Metrolink and under their control. Those customer service representatives were there to provide reassurance to members of the public using the tram network."

Mr Barnes' family had hoped the coroner's verdict would result in criminal charges of manslaughter but prosecutors have said that is unlikely to happen.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the CPS said: “Prosecutors are considering whether charges of assault can be brought in relation to this tragic incident.“

However, we are unable to reconsider manslaughter charges because there is no new medical evidence that establishes a clear link between Mr Barnes’s death and the actions of the suspects.

“The standard of proof required for criminal proceedings is higher than that of an inquest."

In response, Hudgell Solicitors, which represents the family, has said the family will consider seeking a judicial review of the decision or potentially seek private prosecution if the CPS stance does not change.