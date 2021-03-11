One case of the P1 variant, also known as the Brazilian coronavirus variant, has been found in Bradford. The individual in Bradford tested positive for coronavirus in late February after travelling back from Brazil via Paris on February 14.

Contact tracing teams have followed up close contacts of the individual and advised them to isolate and get a test.

Three other cases were also identified in Gloucestershire - they are all close or household contacts of the 2 existing cases in the area.

The latest cases bring the total number of P.1 variant cases in the UK to 10. 7 in England and 3 in Scotland, all of which have links to travel or to a previously confirmed case that has travelled to Brazil.

The World Health Organisation has been informed of the cases, which have been designated “of concern” as it shares key mutations with the variant detected in South Africa.

The P.1 variant has been designated 'of concern' as it shares some mutations with the contagious South African strain.

The new variants carry mutations which change the spike protein of the virus which it uses to attach to human cells, and may also have an impact on transmission.

Earlier this week, a study suggested the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine may be effective against the coronavirus variant that emerged in Manaus, Brazil.