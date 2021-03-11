Travel disruption across region following heavy rain and wind overnight

Heavy rain and strong winds have caused disruption to Northern transport services.

There was a yellow weather warning for wind was in place for England and Wales on Wednesday.

It has left many roads closed and train services delayed across the country.

Rail lines between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden are currently blocked because of flooding overnight.

Train operator Northern said services running through both stations, as well as train services from Leeds to Manchester Victoria and Leeds to Preston will be delayed by up to an hour or cancelled.

It said customers will be able to use their tickets on First Transpennine Express services between Leeds and Manchester. The disruption is expected until midday.

Elsewhere, the Humber Bridge is currently closed to all high-sided vehicles because of strong winds.

A 30mph speed limit is also in place.

There are no weather warnings in place for the weekend as the wind and heavy rain is expected to ease.

Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “The weekend is set to have an unsettled start but nothing usual for the time of year.”