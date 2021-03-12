Black community in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire address racism in society

Report by Rachel Townsend

Representatives from across the black community in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire call on the royal family to do more to address racism in society.

There is no doubting the story grabbing all the headlines this week. The Oprah Winfrey interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It raised serious questions about a number of wide-ranging issues.Over the course of the interview both revealed details about mental health, rifts within the Royal family and shocking allegations about race.

In a rare statement the Queen said the issues, especially about race, were concerning, and they would be dealt with "privately".

Well Calendar invited a panel of four people from across the black community for their views. All with differing backgrounds, from those in business to the music industry.

Sandra Murphy (top left) has worked with horses in Lincolnshire for decades and is a pioneer in the equine industry.

Alison Lowe (top right) is the Chief Executive of Touchstone a Mental Health Charity in Leeds and wider West Yorkshire. Touchstone work with and for people that are affected by mental health problems and they specialise in working with people from different cultural backgrounds.

Erica (bottom left) is a failed asylum seeker. She fled Trinidad and Tobago after domestic violence and being jailed for being a lesbian. She can't work so she volunteers with Touchstone in a food bank they support. She says she sees lots of people with mental health issues there as well.

Aaron Casserly Stewart (bottom right) spent eight years performing with an African American singing group before moving to Sheffield to marry a Yorkshireman. He now works with institutions in Yorkshire to reflect that 'Black Lives Matter' and is chairman of Black Lives Matter Leeds.