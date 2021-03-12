Transformational £860m ‘New Deal’ for South Yorkshire

Mayor Dan Jarvis and local leaders are to approve a ground-breaking stimulus, worth up to £860 million, to revitalise South Yorkshire’s economy and transform the region.

The Mayor said he and local leaders were ‘rewriting the rule book’ to meet the seismic economic challenge posed by Covid-19.

The investment heralds a ‘New Deal for South Yorkshire’, which will unleash South Yorkshire’s potential, and deliver recovery and renewal for the region after the pandemic.

It will invest hundreds of millions into schemes to protect, create and attract thousands of jobs, train workers and apprentices, back businesses to locate and grow in the region, and transform infrastructure - building South Yorkshire’s transport network and revitalising its high streets and towns.

The South Yorkshire Renewal Fund will be considered for approval by the Sheffield City Region Mayoral Combined Authority at its meeting on Monday 22 March.