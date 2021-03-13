Chris Wilder has left his role as manager of Sheffield United after nearly five years in charge.

The club confirmed the 53 year old had left Bramall Lane "by mutual consent" in a statement on Saturday night.

Wilder leaves with Sheffield United bottom of the Premier League Credit: PA

Wilder said: "Being manager of Sheffield United has been a special journey and one I'll never forget. I was delighted to be given the opportunity back in 2016 and have been delighted with the success which we have achieved, including two promotions and a highest ever Premier League finish. I'd like to thank everyone who has contributed to the Club's accomplishments along the way, including the players, staff and, in particular, the supporters."

In the statement, the club thanked Wilder and said it was their intention to retain the bulk of the playing squad and invest to aid future success.

Now the Club will turn its attention to completing the season as strongly as possible and if we are relegated, to preparing for the Championship. We confirm our intention to keep the core of the player group together and will continue to invest further in the Academy and the First Team, to place us in the best possible position for the future. Sheffield United statement

Former Barnsley and Leeds United head coach and the Blades' current Under 23's manager Paul Heckingbottom will take charge until the end of the season.

Paul Heckingbottom Credit: PA

Heckingbottom's first game in chage will be Sunday's trip to Leicester.

It is a great honour to be considered to lead this Club until the end of the season and I thank the Board for putting their trust in me. We have a lot of work to do, but have a great support network, all of whom will bring valuable knowledge and experience, as we look to finish the season strongly. Paul Heckingbottom

Heckingbottom will be assisted by Alan Knill (Wilder's assistant) and Jason Tindall, who arrives at the club after recently being sacked as head coach of Bournemouth.

Jason Tindall Credit: PA

It is a privilege to be asked to be involved and I'm looking forward to getting started. I've previously worked with a couple of the players before and have experience at this level, which I hope will be of benefit to Paul and the team. Jason Tindall

Wilder took up the hot seat at his boyhood club in 2016 and got them promoted out of League One into the Championship in his first season.

Wilder then guided the Blades to the Premier League in 2019 for the first time since 2007.

Chris Wilder guided the club to the Premier League in 2019 Credit: PA

Despite being hotly tipped for relegation, United ended their first season in the top flight in ninth, narrowly missing out on European football.

Wilder’s side struggled to have the same success in their second season as they sit rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and are almost certain to be relegated.

This campaign the Blades failed to secure a single win in their opening 17 fixtures, setting an unwanted record of having the worst ever start to a top flight season.

Sheffield United sit rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table Credit: PA

Tensions between Wilder and club owner Abdullah Bin Musa'ad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have heightened recently.

Wilder last week stating he did not know if he will be manager next season, despite confirming he wants to remain in charge at Bramall Lane if the board and owners "stick to the plan".